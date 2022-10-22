Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 995.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

