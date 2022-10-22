DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 125,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

