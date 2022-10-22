DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

