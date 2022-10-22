Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.