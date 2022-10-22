Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

