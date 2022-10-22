Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

