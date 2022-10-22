eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Survey

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eMagin and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.56 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -8.71 FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.79 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -2.05

eMagin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 1 1 4 1 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings for eMagin and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 224.64%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than eMagin.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08% FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

