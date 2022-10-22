Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

