Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 16,362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 270,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 255.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

