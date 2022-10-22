Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 258 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.