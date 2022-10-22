Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.