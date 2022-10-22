Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.