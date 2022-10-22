Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $211,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

