Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.