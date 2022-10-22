Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.