Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.