Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 101 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

