Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,304 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DHI opened at $69.75 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

