Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 85 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

