Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

