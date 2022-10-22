Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

