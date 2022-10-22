Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Buys 25,000 Shares

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enviva Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

