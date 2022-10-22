EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

