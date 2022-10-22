EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $147.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $149.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.27.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.