EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $53.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EPR opened at $37.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 39.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.