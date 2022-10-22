Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.06.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 803.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.