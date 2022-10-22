Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $726.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $726.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.18.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $534.60 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 87.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.