Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clarivate Plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.4% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 106.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,537,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 192,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $54,443,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

