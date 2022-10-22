Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

