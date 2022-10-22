Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.66 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

