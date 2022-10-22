ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.39% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 243.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 250,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 201,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,512,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

