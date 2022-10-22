EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 18.25 Average PT from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $161,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $270,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 7.54 and a 52-week high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

