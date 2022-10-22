EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 7.54 and a 1-year high of 21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

