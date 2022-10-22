EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

