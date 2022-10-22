EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $64.18 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.