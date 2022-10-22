EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

