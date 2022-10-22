Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Exelon Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

