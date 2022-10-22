Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.