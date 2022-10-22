ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ExlService by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 7.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 21.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ExlService by 33.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.89.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

