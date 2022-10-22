Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 270,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

