Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

