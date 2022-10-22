Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.51% of Fate Therapeutics worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

