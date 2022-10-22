FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 148,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,844,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

