Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

