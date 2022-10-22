Financial Survey: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allego and Leslie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.38 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.82 $126.63 million $0.78 17.15

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Allego and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Allego has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allego and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80 Leslie’s 0 4 5 0 2.56

Allego presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.93%. Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

