Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAF. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at C$1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$81.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

