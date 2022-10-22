First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $288.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.41.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

