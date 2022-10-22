First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

TMUS opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

