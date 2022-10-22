First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,493 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

