First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,320 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $333.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.